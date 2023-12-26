IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in IQVIA by 59,295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,958,182,000 after acquiring an additional 57,553,788 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in IQVIA by 1,852.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,914 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,754,000 after acquiring an additional 952,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,638,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,303,000 after acquiring an additional 918,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $229.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $241.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.39.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IQV. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.46.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

