iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,923 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.9% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $69,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Verde Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $19,984,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $475.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.86. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $378.15 and a one year high of $479.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.