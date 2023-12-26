J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,944,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,160,000 after acquiring an additional 429,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,371,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,412,000 after acquiring an additional 64,295 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,662,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $481,953,000 after acquiring an additional 570,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,989 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,008,475.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,714. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $835,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,008,475.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $201.70 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.66 and a fifty-two week high of $209.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

JBHT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

