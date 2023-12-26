Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Holdings Cut by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $6,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JKHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.92.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $165.08 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $136.57 and a one year high of $184.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.74 and a 200-day moving average of $157.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 42.02%.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

