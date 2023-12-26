John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 209.80 ($2.67).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 200 ($2.54) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

In other news, insider Ken Gilmartin purchased 4,220 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of £6,414.40 ($8,150.44). In other John Wood Group news, insider Jacqui Ferguson acquired 1,350 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £2,254.50 ($2,864.68). Insiders have acquired 9,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,138 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WG stock opened at GBX 169.50 ($2.15) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 147.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 147.92.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

