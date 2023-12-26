John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 209.80 ($2.67).
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 200 ($2.54) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on John Wood Group
Insider Activity
John Wood Group Stock Up 0.6 %
WG stock opened at GBX 169.50 ($2.15) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 147.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 147.92.
About John Wood Group
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than John Wood Group
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.