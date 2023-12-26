Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 19.4% during the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 99,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,558,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 54.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 71,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 25,298 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 90.9% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 19,714 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $155.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $180.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.67.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 35.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

