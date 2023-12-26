JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,142,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,721,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825,015 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,319,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $839,440,000 after purchasing an additional 98,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,201,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 189,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,121,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after acquiring an additional 91,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 825,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,906,000 after acquiring an additional 29,323 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $20.71 and a 12 month high of $26.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average of $24.28.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

