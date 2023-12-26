JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.1% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $67,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46,300.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $167.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $169.41. The firm has a market cap of $483.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.63 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Recommended Stories

