JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.3% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 10,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 154,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,362,000 after purchasing an additional 15,357 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE JPM opened at $167.40 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $169.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.63 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

