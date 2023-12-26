JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 29.6% during the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 167.0% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 577.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 57,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS JCPB opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.56.
About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF
The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
