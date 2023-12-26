Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (KW) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Kennedy-Wilson has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years. Kennedy-Wilson has a payout ratio of -71.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

KW opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.64. Kennedy-Wilson has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.77). Kennedy-Wilson had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $141.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

KW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Kennedy-Wilson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,599,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,946,049.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennedy-Wilson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 268.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 34.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Featured Stories

