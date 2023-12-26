Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Sells 324 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.6% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,440,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 98,265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,563,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $252.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.19 and a 200 day moving average of $248.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $802.80 billion, a PE ratio of 81.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.26.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,222 shares of company stock valued at $8,091,898 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

