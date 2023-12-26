L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stake Lowered by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LHX opened at $208.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $219.31.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.73.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

