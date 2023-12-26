Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Has $767,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,556 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,704,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,410,057,000 after buying an additional 1,548,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,607,487,000 after buying an additional 115,131 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,859,893,000 after buying an additional 6,735,038 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.74.

NASDAQ META opened at $353.39 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.51 and a 12-month high of $357.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $326.49 and its 200-day moving average is $308.69. The company has a market capitalization of $908.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total transaction of $16,373,493.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total transaction of $203,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,843,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total value of $16,373,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 592,038 shares of company stock valued at $196,072,370. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

