LexAurum Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $258.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $474.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.52 and a 12-month high of $263.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.39.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.