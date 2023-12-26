Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.14.

LECO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,655.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $793,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,780 shares of company stock worth $17,623,734. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth about $258,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 411.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 191,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,856,000 after purchasing an additional 154,286 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LECO opened at $218.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $141.98 and a twelve month high of $219.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.73.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 29.98%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

