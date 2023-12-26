Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% during the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $223.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $128.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.16.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.21.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

