Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 209,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 17,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,660,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $91.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.77. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $55.16 and a one year high of $96.23. The firm has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.65.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 10.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

