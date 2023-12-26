Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC owned about 0.05% of RxSight as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of RxSight by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in RxSight by 123.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of RxSight in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RxSight by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 340,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RxSight by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 301,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Get RxSight alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RXST. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RxSight in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on RxSight from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on RxSight in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

RxSight Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ RXST opened at $39.64 on Tuesday. RxSight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.95.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.81 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 39.77% and a negative net margin of 71.87%. As a group, analysts predict that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RxSight

In other news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $2,713,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 894,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,262,711.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other RxSight news, Director Robert Keith Warner sold 14,502 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $507,715.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $2,713,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 894,313 shares in the company, valued at $24,262,711.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 356,720 shares of company stock worth $11,342,388 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

RxSight Profile

(Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.