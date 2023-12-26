Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 22,453 Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Clear Secure by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Clear Secure by 20.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Clear Secure by 2,019.4% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YOU. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Clear Secure from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

NYSE:YOU opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,090.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $160.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.81 million. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,800.00%.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

