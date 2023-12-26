Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 24,701 Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC owned 0.08% of Bicycle Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 127.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 699,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $2,895,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.76. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a current ratio of 8.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.29 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.19% and a negative net margin of 650.60%. Analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -5.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. B. Riley raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Insider Transactions at Bicycle Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $29,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,442,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,238 shares of company stock worth $44,760 in the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bicycle Therapeutics Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

