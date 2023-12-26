Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Buys 320 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 22,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $59.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.51. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $77.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $96.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.25 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 207.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s revenue was up 250.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on LEGN shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.09 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.