Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 57.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,882 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 163.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on MRK shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MRK stock opened at $107.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.36 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 171.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

