Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Has $306,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWR. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 47,009 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $77.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.82. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $77.90. The stock has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

