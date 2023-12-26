Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Has $455,000 Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Argus upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Oshkosh stock opened at $107.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.34. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $108.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.03.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.85. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 20.65%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

