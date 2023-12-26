Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Invests $452,000 in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,540,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,785,000 after purchasing an additional 229,136 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in AZEK by 7.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AZEK in the third quarter valued at about $467,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in AZEK by 0.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 654,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AZEK during the third quarter worth about $273,000.

Get AZEK alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,784 shares in the company, valued at $7,392,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,650,657.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,392,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,171,390. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZEK shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of AZEK in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AZEK from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AZEK from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on AZEK

AZEK Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE AZEK opened at $38.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.29 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $39.04.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AZEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.