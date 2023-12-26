Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Invests $509,000 in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the second quarter valued at approximately $688,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Braze during the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 35,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Braze by 6.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 283,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 16,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SQN Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the second quarter worth $8,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Braze alerts:

Insider Activity at Braze

In other Braze news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $692,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 133,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,162,854.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 218,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,245,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $692,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 133,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,162,854.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,428 shares of company stock valued at $11,888,257. 26.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $54.09 on Tuesday. Braze, Inc. has a one year low of $23.67 and a one year high of $58.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.95.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $124.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 30.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Braze from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Braze from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.65.

Read Our Latest Report on BRZE

Braze Company Profile

(Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.