Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMAT. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 541.7% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 74,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 63,078 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at $1,014,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,428,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $56.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.14. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $68.67.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.58 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,475 shares in the company, valued at $123,504,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $1,360,582.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,312,857 shares in the company, valued at $126,536,406.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,269,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,504,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Featured Stories

