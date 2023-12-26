Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XNCR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Xencor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xencor by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 7.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Xencor by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Xencor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,385,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,396,000 after acquiring an additional 50,387 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XNCR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Xencor from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.56.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. Xencor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.49 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.47.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $59.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.01 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 17.26% and a negative net margin of 81.94%. Xencor’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

