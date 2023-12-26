Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Purchases 218 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,417,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $75.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $78.23.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

