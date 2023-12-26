Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Arvinas by 2.3% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 11.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Arvinas from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Arvinas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Arvinas from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.93.

Arvinas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $39.64 on Tuesday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $39.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.94.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.40. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 59.18%. The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

