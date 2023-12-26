Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 47,531 Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 47,531 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lyft in the second quarter valued at about $34,942,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 1.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,402 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 434,963 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 202,226 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in Lyft by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 3,632,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYFT. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Lyft from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.02.

Insider Transactions at Lyft

In related news, CFO Erin Brewer sold 22,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $283,895.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,906,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,216,512.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $2,905,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,219,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,345,716.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erin Brewer sold 22,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $283,895.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,906,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,216,512.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 263,722 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,425. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 170.63% and a negative net margin of 20.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

