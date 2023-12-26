Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 7,632 Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,632 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Preferred Bank as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 87.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Preferred Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 169.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 887.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 452.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Preferred Bank Stock Performance

PFBC opened at $75.89 on Tuesday. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $77.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.02 and a 200-day moving average of $62.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 33.48%. The company had revenue of $75.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Preferred Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.68%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

