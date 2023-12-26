Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Raises Position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,402 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC owned about 0.15% of uniQure worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in uniQure by 4.6% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of uniQure by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in uniQure by 1,392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in uniQure by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

uniQure stock opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.71. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $24.19.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 60.49% and a negative net margin of 204.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that uniQure will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QURE shares. Mizuho cut uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

