Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Sells 1,676 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.3% in the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.7% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In other news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $864,835.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,569.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $864,835.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,569.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,423 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $73.51 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $45.88 and a 1-year high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.32.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

