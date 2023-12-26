Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Sells 605 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,529 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total transaction of $16,373,493.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total transaction of $16,373,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 592,038 shares of company stock worth $196,072,370 over the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock opened at $353.39 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.51 and a 1-year high of $357.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $908.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $326.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.69.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

