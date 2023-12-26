Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Takes $466,000 Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

GBX stock opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.04. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $48.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.09). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $338,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at $422,098.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 7,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $243,605.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,147.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $338,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,098.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GBX

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.