Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Takes $481,000 Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,929,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $274,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $846.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $668.00 and a 1 year high of $887.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $818.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $797.47.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,076,733.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,238 shares of company stock worth $2,656,856. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

