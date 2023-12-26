Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Toast by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Toast by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of Toast stock opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.43. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

Insider Activity

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Toast had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $6,671,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Toast news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $6,671,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $39,957.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,821,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,398,231.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 543,755 shares of company stock worth $9,234,256. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho lowered shares of Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.32.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

