Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 791,641 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 697.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after purchasing an additional 596,287 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after purchasing an additional 504,690 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 34.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,930,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,510,000 after buying an additional 493,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $1,138,485.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,618,359.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $1,138,485.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,618,359.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total value of $179,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,650,846.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,839 shares of company stock valued at $7,738,865 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE ELF opened at $143.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.71. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $153.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.22, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $215.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.27 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 15.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.42.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

