Martin Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.9% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% in the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 19.4% in the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.4 %

JNJ opened at $155.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $374.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.67. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $180.93.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, December 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.75.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

