Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lowered its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 208,906 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in Marvell Technology by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 88,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 31,816 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 191,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 86,883 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.2% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $60.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $67.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.61 and its 200-day moving average is $56.89.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -36.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,969.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,691,940. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.