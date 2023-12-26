McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock Holdings Lowered by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764,492 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,700,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50,574.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,732 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,091,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after acquiring an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC opened at $67.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.67. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.70.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

Get Our Latest Report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.