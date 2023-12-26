McCoy Global Inc. (MCB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on January 15th

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

McCoy Global Trading Up 1.5 %

TSE MCB opened at C$2.00 on Tuesday. McCoy Global has a twelve month low of C$0.93 and a twelve month high of C$2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of C$53.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.54.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. McCoy Global had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of C$16.88 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that McCoy Global will post 0.2444733 EPS for the current year.

About McCoy Global

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. The company designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

