McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,940 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 458,773 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $121,064,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 25,172 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 479.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 394 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 7,920.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 6,817 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,245 shares of company stock worth $3,925,912 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.60.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $291.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.94. The stock has a market cap of $211.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.80%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

