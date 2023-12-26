Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Increased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Medtronic by 307.2% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 90,068 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 802,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,674,000 after purchasing an additional 418,648 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,143,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 20.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viawealth LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 3.3% during the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.08.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $81.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.19 and its 200-day moving average is $80.78. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The company has a market cap of $108.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

