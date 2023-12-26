Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Lessened by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,617 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Medtronic by 209.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $81.92 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $108.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDT. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.08.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

