Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 16,240 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,240 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXY opened at $60.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.61. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.18.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,743,124 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.26 per share, with a total value of $105,040,652.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,715,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,686,314,349.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 11,447,143 shares of company stock valued at $677,246,135. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

