Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,444 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 617.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,488 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.50.

NYSE:CI opened at $298.09 on Tuesday. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $336.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.56.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

