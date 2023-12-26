Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 71,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 175,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,153,000 after buying an additional 18,564 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $110.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $112.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.99.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.